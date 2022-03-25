J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 708 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $347.15. 163,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,668. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

