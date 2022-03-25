J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,974 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,443. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

