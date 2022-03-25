J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.13. 77,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,286. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42.

