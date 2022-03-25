J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $491.10. 116,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,504. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.36 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.