J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 91,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $15.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.