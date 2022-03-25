J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 53,380 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $105.55. The company had a trading volume of 295,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.