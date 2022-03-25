J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 841,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.17 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

