Iyo Bank Ltd. Purchases Shares of 23,660 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA stock opened at $280.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

