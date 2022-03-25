IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

ISEE opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,366 shares of company stock worth $953,200 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 467,026 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

