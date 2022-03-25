ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective on the stock.

ITVPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ITV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.50.

Get ITV alerts:

ITVPF stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. ITV has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.