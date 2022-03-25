ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,345,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 684.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.20. 863,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

