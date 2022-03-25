ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.10) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.90) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 410 ($5.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.24) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 522 ($6.87).

ITM stock opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 208.24 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 543 ($7.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.12.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

