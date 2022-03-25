iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Buys $968,400.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 293,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 2.02.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $3.61. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
