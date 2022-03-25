iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Buys $968,400.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 293,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 2.02.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $3.61. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period.

ITOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

