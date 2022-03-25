iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $629,992.29 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $629,992.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 2.02.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $3.61. Equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

