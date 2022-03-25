Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Trading Up 3.3%

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 26,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get Itafos alerts:

Itafos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MBCFF)

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.