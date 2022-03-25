iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,674,000.

SOXX stock traded up $23.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.42. 1,664,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $386.02 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

