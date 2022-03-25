iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.03. 1,382,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

