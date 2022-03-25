iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Position Raised by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 514,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

