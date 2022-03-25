iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,715,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,733,547. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

