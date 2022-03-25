iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,090,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,454,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 2,755,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

