iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 5,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.