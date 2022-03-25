iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 325,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,040,445 shares.The stock last traded at $37.08 and had previously closed at $37.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

