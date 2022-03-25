iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,621 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.