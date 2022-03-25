iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 282,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $923,000.

