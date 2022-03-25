iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,138,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.34 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

