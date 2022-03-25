IRISnet Price Tops $0.0627 (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $77.82 million and $4.15 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,069,098,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,340,602 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

