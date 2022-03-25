IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $500,800.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

