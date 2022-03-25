iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.38. 278,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,429,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,415,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

