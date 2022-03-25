IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Ian Edward Kershaw Acquires 7,683 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.90 ($13,148.89).

Shares of LON IQG opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.45. The company has a market cap of £75.06 million and a PE ratio of -38.24. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 97.01 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

