iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Trading 0.2% Higher

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.49. 4,815,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 67,655,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Get iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 492.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the third quarter valued at $5,931,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the third quarter worth $10,168,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.