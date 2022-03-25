ION (ION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $41.00

ION (ION) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $41.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00189049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00412860 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,716,554 coins and its circulating supply is 13,816,554 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

