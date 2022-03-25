Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 3.5%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 18,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,516,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

NVTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 13.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

