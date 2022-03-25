Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XRX opened at $20.15 on Friday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

