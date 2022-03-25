Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

KIRK opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

