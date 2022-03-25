Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 527% compared to the average daily volume of 367 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after acquiring an additional 996,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 884,085 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,192. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.