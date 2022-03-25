Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 111,089 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,887 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

