Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

Shares of INTU traded down $10.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.75. 7,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,264. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.26. The firm has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

