IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIN. StockNews.com cut shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,189.50, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
