IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIN. StockNews.com cut shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,189.50, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

