inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INTT stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 131,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,639. inTEST has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth $691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

