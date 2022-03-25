InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Up 875.0% in March

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $464,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IPVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,742. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.