Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.21 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.51 or 0.00044194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.21 billion and $265.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.86 or 0.07081975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,177.45 or 1.00056882 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00029915 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,942,442 coins and its circulating supply is 216,012,968 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

