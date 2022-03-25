International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.45

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.45 and last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 122526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.91.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other International Petroleum news, insider International Petroleum Corporation acquired 92,176 shares of International Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.69 per share, with a total value of C$708,833.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,176 shares in the company, valued at C$708,833.44.

International Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

