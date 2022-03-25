International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.