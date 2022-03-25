Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.43. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,099. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

