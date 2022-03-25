IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 580 by Analysts at Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IHP opened at GBX 415 ($5.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.57. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 363.60 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.04).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

