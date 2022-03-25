Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 724,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

