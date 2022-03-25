Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 779 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

AAPL stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

