Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $773,585.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SIG opened at $79.17 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

