Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $10,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,844,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

