Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $1,115,464.86 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

